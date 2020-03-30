The Wiggles Release New Album, “Fun And Games,” featuring the global hit ‘Baby Shark’!

The world’s most popular children’s group The Wiggles release their 54th studio album. Songs bring fun and activities for families quarantined at home.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s most popular children’s group The Wiggles have released a brand-new album, "Fun and Games."Join Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony for this wonderful collection of popular childhood songs, timeless nursery rhymes, and classic Wiggly tunes. The album features The Wiggles’ eagerly anticipated version of the global hit ‘Baby Shark’. Never before have the band had a song more highly requested!Anthony said today, “We appreciate there are a lot of families restricted to their home environments with young children whilst working through these challenging times. Here’s hoping we can bring some light, entertainment and enjoyment with this new collection of songs.”Fun and Games is available to download or steam via many popular platforms.FUN AND GAMES TRACK LIST:1. Here Come The Wiggles2. Baby Shark3. Skinnamarink4. Hey, What Funny Folk We Be5. Nicky Nacky Nocky Noo6. A-Tisket, A-Tasket7. Lou Lou8. Can You (Point Your Fingers & Do the Twist?)9. Henry Works with Eight Hammers10. When I’m Painting11. Knees Up Mother Brown12. Banana Juice13. Ten Green Bottles14. Crunchy Munchy Honey Cakes15. Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush16. Who’s at the Party?17. Five Little Speckled Frogs18. We’re Going on a Bear Hunt19. Here Comes a Bear20. The Rhyming Song21. Oranges and Lemons22. Emma’s Pop Goes the Weasel23. Dr Knickerbocker, Knickerbocker24. Mexican Hat DanceAlso, watch the band’s recent social distancing video , and their extremely relevant Handwashing Song About The Wiggles:The Wiggles have been entertaining millions of fans across the globe for over 29 years. They have sold over 30 million albums and DVDs, 8 million books, as well as accumulating over 1.3 billion views on YouTube and over 750 million music streams. More than 70 album and DVD releases later, The Wiggles have earned 18 gold, 13 platinum, 3 double-platinum and 10 multi-platinum awards, and have been awarded 13 ARIA Awards for Best Children’s Album (making ARIA history as the most awarded ARIA winner in the one category, and being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame). For more information about The Wiggles, visit www.thewiggles.com . Keep in touch with the latest information via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Follow The Wiggles on Spotify.



