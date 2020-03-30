Meritage Homes First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Arizona Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 29. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's web site at http://investors.meritagehomes.com.



For those unable to participate via the webcast, telephone participants can avoid delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Conference Call registration link: http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13700933&linkSecurityString=b1845736e . The Participant Access Code is 0774497.

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free on the day of the call. International dial-in number is 1-412-902-0046.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 29 and extending through May 13, 2020, on the website noted above or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 US toll free, 1-201-612-7415 for international and referencing conference number 13700933.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.





Contact: Brent Anderson, VP Investor Relations (972) 580-6360 investors@meritagehomes.com







