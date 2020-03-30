There were 472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,727 in the last 365 days.

Meritage Homes First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 a.m. Arizona Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 29. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's web site at http://investors.meritagehomes.com

For those unable to participate via the webcast, telephone participants can avoid delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Conference Call registration link: http://services.incommconferencing.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=13700933&linkSecurityString=b1845736e. The Participant Access Code is 0774497.

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free on the day of the call. International dial-in number is 1-412-902-0046.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 29 and extending through May 13, 2020, on the website noted above or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 US toll free, 1-201-612-7415 for international and referencing conference number 13700933.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2018. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

Contact: 		Brent Anderson, VP Investor Relations
  (972) 580-6360
  investors@meritagehomes.com


