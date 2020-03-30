Gray Promotes Sacha Purciful and Robby Thomas to Lead its Top-Rated Stations in Shreveport and Dothan

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Georgia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- . . . Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) has chosen two highly qualified managers from within its ranks to lead its television stations in Shreveport and Dothan.

Sacha Purciful is now the General Manager of KSLA News12 (CBS) in Shreveport, Louisiana, succeeding Joe Sciortino, who recently became the General Manager of Gray’s WAFB in Baton Rouge. For the past three years, Sacha has served as the General Manager of Gray’s WHSV (ABC) and WSVF (CBS/Fox) in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Previously, she worked in broadcast sales in Knoxville, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and Huntsville, Alabama. Sacha works regularly to grow her stations’ relevance and connection to the community. For example, in 2018, she introduced the “Thrive” speaker series to the Harrisonburg market, designed to connect and inspire women. In her spare time, Sacha volunteers with several local charities.

Robby Thomas is now the General Manager of WTVY (CBS) and WRGX (NBC) in Dothan, Alabama. For the past four years, Robby has served as Director of Marketing and Audience Development for Gray’s WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously, Robby was a Marketing Director for WNCN (CBS) in Raleigh. He began his broadcast career as a Multi-Media Journalist for Panama City’s WMBB (ABC). Robby is an 11-time Emmy Award-winning creative director with extensive experience using local media to amplify community public service efforts.

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .

