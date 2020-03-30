XD Coffee Releases Cold Brew for Remote Workers and Go Fund Me for Healthcare Workers

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpresso Delight, the world’s largest and fastest growing office coffee service franchise known simply as XD Coffee, just announced a new work-from-home cold brew program as a response to the Coronavirus crisis. Many workers are accustomed to office amenities and perks, including discounted gym memberships, discounted childcare, and commuting benefits. However, most of these perks are not functional right now due to mandated business closures and social distancing guidelines.

Nigell Lee, CEO of XD Coffee, found a way to bring a traditional office perk into people’s homes by direct shipping boxes of cold brew. XD Coffee is also offering a corporate membership where companies can offset their employees’ cost for cold brew and unlock discounts for every purchase. Companies wanting to participate can sign up at XD Coffee’s employer website or simply make their employees aware of the new at-home cold brew program by sharing the consumer website.

“We wanted to figure out a way to get cold brew shipped out directly to our loyal clients’ employees without sacrificing quality. Luckily, we had been piloting a program to ship cold brew direct to offices so while there were some logistics to work out, we already had a product ready to go that we stand by,” said Nigell Lee.

Additionally, Xpresso Delight is partnering with “Coffee for Healthcare Heroes” to provide its cold brew coffee for hospitals in the New York City area. You can help fund the cold brew for healthcare workers by purchasing cold brew for yourself at XD Coffee’s cold brew website. 20% of the purchase price will go back into a Go Fund Me account setup to fund the cold brew program for the hospitals. That means for every 5 purchases, 1 order of cold brew will be donated to NYC Healthcare Heroes. Additionally, you can donate directly to the Go Fund Me fundraiser.

“It was an easy decision to help our healthcare heroes who are working around the clock to fight the Coronavirus pandemic," said Nigell. "They need much more than coffee right now, but they do still need coffee and with all the coffee shops closed around them, we knew we had to try to give what we could. We hope it gives them respite even for a short period of time, as well as the caffeine boost they need to get through the long days and nights.”

About the Cold Brew

Cold Brew is a type of coffee that is made by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for an extended period of time (between 12-24 hours). Traditional iced coffee is made by brewing hot coffee and then pouring it over ice. Unlike traditional iced coffee, the cold brew process eliminates heat and yields a bold, smooth coffee that’s low in acidity.

We have been testing XD Cold Brew with our roaster for over two years. We use an organic 100% Colombian bean, freshly roasted and steeped in distilled water for 22 hours. We keep our product cold and immediately ship it out in boxes direct from the roaster to your home.

Inside each box you will find neatly packaged styrofoam and ice packs holding two XD Cold Brew boxes that are protected from both oxygen and light, the two factors that make coffee go stale. You’ll want to refrigerate as soon as possible. Each Cold Brew box holds 101oz of coffee and is designed with instructions on how to set up the spout so you can pour directly from the refrigerator.

Each shipment comes with two 101oz bags of coffee which is equivalent to 16 6oz cups per box or 32 6oz cups per order.

Attachment

Nigell Lee Xpresso Delight 347-421-4196 nigell.lee@xpressodelight.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.