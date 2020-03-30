Hormone Replacement Therapy Market to Reach USD 20.76 Billion by 2026; Increasing Cases of Hormone-Related Disorders to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market Research Report are Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Merck KGaA, Endo Pharmaceuticals Solutions Inc, Allergan, Eli Lilly and Company, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hormone replacement therapy market size is predicted to reach USD 20.76 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of hormone-related disorders in both men and women of different age groups will spur demand for hormone replacement therapy, which in turn, will boost the hormone replacement therapy market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing prevalence of disorders such as growth deficiency, thyroid disorders, and others will create new sales opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy Type (Estrogen and Combinations Replacement Therapy, Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Hormone Replacement Therapy, and Testosterone Replacement Therapy), By Indication (Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, and Growth Hormone Deficiency), By Route of Administration (Oral, Transdermal, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 13.00 billion in 2018. The global hormone replacement therapy market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail.



Deep analysis about market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

Completive Landscape

Approval of Lupin’s Hypothyroidism Treatment Drug by USFDA to Bolster Growth

Lupin Limited, a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India announced that it has received the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the tablets for its Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets USP, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of AbbVie, Inc’s Synthroid Tablets, 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg. The approval of the novel drugs by the USFDA will be a critical factor in boosting the hormone replacement therapy market revenue during the forecast period due to its use as replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism. Moreover, Lupin’s spokesperson said in statement, “The product is a generic version of AbbVie Inc's Synthroid tablets in the same strengths. Furthermore, the growing incidence of menopausal disorders in the developing countries among women will impel companies to launch novel therapeutics, which in turn, will aid the market development.



Regional Analysis

High Rate of Hormone Deficiency Disorders to Facilitate Growth in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 6.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of menopause disorders and growing incidence of hormone deficiency disorders. The increasing awareness regarding the therapies among patients will also support growth in the region. Europe is expected to account for a high share in the forthcoming years owing to the surge in hormonal disorders in women. The increasing cases of menopausal disorders and geriatric population suffering from the hypothyroidism will fuel demand for hormone replacement therapy in the region.

List of the Key Companies in the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market are:



Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Merck KGaA

Endo Pharmaceuticals Solutions Inc.

Allergan

Eli Lilly and Company

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Others



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations Key Market Trends

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Type Estrogen and combinations replacement Thyroid replacement Growth replacement Testosterone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Menopause Hypothyroidism Male hypogonadism Growth hormone deficiency Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Transdermal Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





