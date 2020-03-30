Coronavirus - Sudan: As of the 29 March, six confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sudan

As of the 29 March, six confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sudan. There have been two resulting fatalities. All cases are imported with recent travel history--no local transmission has been documented. Three patients have been admitted to Khartoum state hospital isolation and 28 suspected cases are in home isolation. There are 15 people currently being monitored in quarantine at Universal Hospital.

Starting the 31 March 2020, the national curfew in Sudan will be extended from 6:00 pm – 6:00 am.

Humanitarian partners continue to support the government of Sudan in preparedness and response to COVID-19.

Infection Prevention and Control

UNHCR and partners distributed soap to 260,000 refugees, IDPs and members of host communicates across Sudan in recent weeks.

Risk Communications

UNHCR, WHO, UNICEF and the Ministry of Health are running a massive awareness campaign, including among refugees, IDPs and host communities. In Khartoum, 15,000 text messages were sent to urban refugees sharing health awareness and prevention advice.

In North Kordofan, UNFPA broadcast COVID-19 awareness messages on a local radio station. Students from the University of Kordofan, supported by UNFPA, reached 250,000 community members in three localities. The teams shared COVID-19 awareness messages through mobile teams sent to homes, markets and mosques.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.