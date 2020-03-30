Department of Energy to Provide $22 Million for Research on Capturing Carbon Dioxide from Air

Projects Will Range from Basic Research through Testing of Prototypes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced plans to provide up to $22 million for research aimed at achieving breakthroughs in the effort to capture carbon dioxide directly from ambient air.

The initiative encompasses two concurrent funding announcements—one by DOE’s Office of Science (SC) and another by DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy (FE)—and will span the spectrum from fundamental research in materials and chemical sciences to field testing of prototypes.

“Accelerating success in direct air capture of carbon dioxide would strengthen America’s energy security and open new avenues for commercial applications,” said Dr. Chris Fall, Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “While we’ve seen real progress in this field, both basic and applied research are needed to develop highly effective direct air capture technologies on a large scale.”

For the SC funding opportunity, the DOE National Laboratories are invited to submit proposals for breakthrough fundamental research in materials and chemical sciences. Applicants are encouraged to find partners at universities, National Laboratories, and other institutions. Awards are expected for both small groups and larger multidisciplinary teams.

The FE funding opportunity announcement focuses on both the applied development of new materials and the field testing of prototypes. Eligible applicants include universities, nonprofits, and industry, with a 20 percent cost share.

“The Office of Fossil Energy is excited about leveraging our existing expertise and research and development on carbon capture, utilization, and storage and working with other DOE offices to accelerate the development of direct air capture technologies,” noted Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg. “Our combined efforts and shared funding is a clear example of how the Department works seamlessly across offices.”

SC plans to provide a total of $12 million for projects three years in duration, with $4 million in Fiscal Year 2020 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. FE will provide $10 million in FY 2020 funds for projects from 2 to 3 years in duration.

The SC announcement for DOE Laboratories can be found on the Office of Basic Energy Sciences website under the heading “National Laboratory Announcements.”

The FE FOA can be found HERE.

