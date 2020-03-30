College of DuPage Donates Protective Equipment to Local Health Care Organizations in Fight Against Covid-19

/EIN News/ -- Glen Ellyn, Ill., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faculty, staff and students from various program areas across College of DuPage are answering the call and donating hundreds of masks, gloves and gowns to local health care professionals in need to help battle COVID-19.

In a collective effort, COD's Nursing, Basic Nursing Assistant, Surgical Technology, Ultrasound, EMT and Art programs donated 200 isolation gowns, 200 surgical gowns, 11 boxes of N95 masks, 20 boxes of face masks with shields, 65 boxes of exam gloves, 20 boxes of surgical gloves, 35 boxes of head coverings, 12 quarts of hand sanitizer, 10 boxes of shoe coverings and six containers of surgical hand sanitizer.

Supplies directly help VNA Health Care, a community health center serving more than 72,000 patients across the Chicago suburbs, along with Choose DuPage, the regional economic development organization for DuPage County helping businesses in need. Both organizations put out a call for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and supplies due to an overwhelming shortage. “We didn’t hesitate to donate our equipment and supplies to organizations in need during these unprecedented times,” COD Interim Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Dilyss Gallyot.

It’s been powerful to see the many ways the College community has come together and stepped up during this crisis, she said.

“As a trained nurse myself, I understand how vital this equipment is to the people on the front lines. We are grateful our small gesture will help those sacrificing their health every day to fight this pandemic.”



COD President Dr. Brian Caputo said he is glad equipment from various labs across campus could be repurposed.



“These supplies can be used to help save lives in our communities,” he said. “This demonstrates how College of DuPage can work together with our community partners during this unparalleled time.”

Jennifer Duda College of DuPage (630) 942-3097 dudajen@cod.edu



