Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April 10, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR ) securities between October 31, 2019 and February 27, 2020 inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On January 30, 2020, Spirit issued a press release announcing executive officer changes. Therein, Spirit stated that it “did not comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019.” Moreover, the Company stated that, “[i]n light of these findings,” Spirits’ Chief Financial Officer, Jose Garcia, and Principal Accounting Officer, John Gilson, resigned from their positions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.56, or nearly 4%, to close at $65.08 per share on January 30, 2020, on usually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 28, 2020, Spirit disclosed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting and stated that the Company "should have recorded an incremental contingent liability for the third quarter of 2019 of less than $8 million."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $6.19, or over 10%, to close at $52.84 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Spirit securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 10, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

