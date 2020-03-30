Artificial Intelligence (AI) Delivers Business Continuity During Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic
Dr. Nischal Chandra discusses how Apollos University is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Deliver Business Continuity During Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic
Even simple tasks such as checking if employees are healthy and capable of performing the assigned jobs are turning out to be time-consuming for most traditional organizations. Added to this health checkup is the need to ensure all employees and students have the tools and infrastructure to accomplish their tasks. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Center for Artificial Intelligence Research at Apollos University’s Information Technology Department created an AI-based self-managing Cognitive Emergency Management System (CEMS) to address the risk to its human resources and operations – contributing to business continuity.
The CEMS has been outfitted with two immediate and urgent functions. The first function is to detect COVID-19 disease through a Machine Learning system trained to identify risk cases for the university’s global staff and faculty members. The second function utilizes a Reinforcement Learning system to monitor enterprise IT systems and provide strategic planning to the IT personnel on how to adapt/scale during increasing demands. As a result, the CEMS has enabled the organization with real-time ability to respond.
The Chief AI Officer and IT Department Chair, Dr. Nischal Chandra states, “the CEMS has been instrumental in ensuring business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be serving as the catalyst for digitizing/improving every workflow in the organization.”
Apollos University is at the forefront of the business world by offering students the ability to combine business and leadership along with state-of-the-art Information Technology. The university is located in beautiful Great Falls, Montana and students can study 100% online via distance education or in a hybrid methodology. Visit Apollos at https://www.apollos.edu, via email at info@apollos.edu, or call toll free 1-844-476-5567 or 406-604-4300 for more information.
