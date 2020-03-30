NEWS: Dav Pilkey to Provide Stay-at-Home Videos

"Dog Man" series author Dav Pilkey gives a presentation to local students, Oct. 11, 2019. Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress. Note: Privacy and publicity rights for individuals depicted may apply.

Dav Pilkey, the children’s author and illustrator behind award-winning and worldwide bestselling book series including Dog Man and Captain Underpants, is collaborating with the Library of Congress to serve children and families online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dav Pilkey at Home will feature new video content created by Pilkey himself on Friday mornings at 8 a.m. ET on social media channels and the websites of the Library and Scholastic, the global children’s publishing, education and media company. Beginning April 1, fun and free activities will be available online including how-to-draw demonstrations, engaging read-a-louds and inspiring resources from the Library’s collections. Additional videos and content will be shared periodically throughout the week and will feature downloadable activities, conversations about books and creativity, and tips for kids and families to create their own characters and act out scenes from Pilkey’s Dog Man book series.

While the Library is currently closed to the public to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus, curators and education specialists from the Library are developing new online programs to engage families and lifelong learners who are staying at home during this time.

Starting April 1, Dav Pilkey at Home can be found here:

The Library will also be featuring a variety of other online features and activities for families, including author conversations from past National Book Festivals, informal learning activities connected with Library collections and more.

About Dav Pilkey

Dav Pilkey has created over 60 books for children and was awarded a Caldecott Honor for his picture book “The Paperboy.” When Pilkey was in second grade, he was diagnosed with dyslexia and what is now widely known as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Because of his learning and behavioral issues in school, he was often sent out in the hallway. It was in his elementary school hallway where he created comic books about superheroes that eventually became Dog Man and Captain Underpants. For more information about Dav Pilkey, visit scholastic.com/davpilkey or mediaroom.scholastic.com/davpilkey.

