Tractor Supply Launches National TV Spot to Recognize Team Members and Customers During COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today launched a national television commercial to recognize team members and customers and their commitment to supporting the rural lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic. The commercial represents the Company’s first time releasing a nationwide television advertisement in over a decade.



“During these challenging times, we have an opportunity to celebrate Tractor Supply’s team members and customers. Every day, we are grateful and humbled to play a role in our customers’ ability to live life on their terms,” said Christi Korzekwa, Tractor Supply’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We invite all of our friends to view the commercial as we thank our team members and customers while letting everyone know our doors are open and we’re here for them during this unprecedented time. Together, we will get through this.”

The television commercial can be viewed by visiting www.TractorSupply.com/COVID-19 . The commercial celebrates Tractor Supply team members and a cross section of its customers, including those who live to keep America’s small farms running that produce needed crops and tradesmen who are working tirelessly during this time to serve their communities.

As an essential, needs-based retailer, Tractor Supply has taken multiple actions for its team members, customers and communities to help assist with the impact of COVID-19. The following actions were recently announced by the Company.

Team Member Benefits

In recognition of the dedication of its team members, the Company is awarding appreciation bonuses to team members who are required to be at Tractor Supply and Petsense facilities to assist customers and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, as follows:

A $2 per hour appreciation bonus to all hourly team members, effective retroactively from March 16 to April 25.

A one-time special $1,000 bonus to exempt store managers and a $500 bonus to frontline leadership and support roles.

Extension of its paid sick leave by two weeks for all team members affected by COVID-19. Team members who self-report contagious, flu or COVID-19 symptoms that keep them out of work; are part of a mandated or self-imposed quarantine; are impacted by the temporary closing of a location due to the outbreak; or have a confirmed case of COVID-19 will continue to be paid during that time.

In-Store and Delivery Capabilities

To enhance the safety of the customers’ shopping experience and provide greater convenience, the Company has expanded technology and delivery capabilities:

Increase of Mobile Point of Sale device capacity across nearly 100% of the chain by the end of April to allow for a more seamless checkout process for customers.

Addition of 635 stores to the Company’s Same Day/Next Day Delivery offering, bringing the total stores with this delivery feature to approximately 1,050 stores.

Community Giving

To support its team members and communities, the Company has made the following commitments:

Donation of $500,000 to the existing Tractor Supply Employee Assistance Fund to assist team members most impacted by COVID-19.

Establishment of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation with a donation of $1.5 million committed to the growth and development of rural areas with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s actions in response to COVID-19, please visit www.TractorSupply.com/COVID-19 . To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,844 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

Tractor Supply Company

Contacts:

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360



