Vishay Intertechnology Commercial and Automotive Grade IHLE® Integrated E-Shield Inductors Lower Costs and Save Space

Available in 5050 Case Size, Devices Provide up to -20 dB Electric Field Reduction at 1 cm

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its IHLE® series of low profile, high current inductors featuring integrated e-shields for the reduction of EMI with new commercial and Automotive Grade devices in the 5050 case size. The Vishay Dale IHLE-5050FH-51 and IHLE-5050FH-5A lower costs and save board space by eliminating the need for separate board-level Faraday shielding.



The devices released today contain the electric and B field associated with EMI in a tin-plated copper integrated shield, providing up to -20 dB of electric field reduction at 1 cm (above the center of the inductor) when the integrated shield is connected to ground. Featuring high temperature operation to +155 °C and coplanarity of their four terminals within ≤ 100 µm, the inductors are optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz and provide excellent attenuation of noise in high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor.

Applications for the IHLE-5050FH-51 will include servers and desktop PCs; high current POL converters; low profile, high current power supplies; and battery-powered devices. The AEC-Q200 qualified IHLE-5050FH-5A will be used in automotive engine and transmission control units, diesel injection drivers, noise suppression for motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, entertainment / navigation systems, heating and ventilation blowers, and LED and HID lighting.

Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the inductors offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handle high transient current spikes without saturation. The IHLE-5050FH-51 and IHLE-5050FH-5A are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Device Specification Table:

Part number IHLE-5050FH-51 / IHLE-5050FH-5A Case size 5050 Inductance @ 100 kHz (μH) 0.33 to 100 DCR typ. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 0.83 to 175 DCR max. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 0.92 to 205.0 Heat rating current typ. (A) 3.1 to 62 Saturation current typ. (A) 3.7 to 44 SRF typ. (MHz) 2.8 to 79.9

Samples and production quantities of the new IHLE devices are available now, with lead times of nine weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

IHLE is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

