Servants of The Holy Family in Colorado Springs begins online streaming of Mass during Coronavirus Outbreak

Traditional Latin Mass offered to Americans via online streaming.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Servants of The Holy Family on Colorado Springs will begin streaming Mass online due to Corona virus and restrictions on large gatherings.

The order has assembled ebooks pertaining to Lent so followers will have spiritual reading during this period.

Viewers will be able to attend mass and visit the chapel virtually during this time.

Time schedule can be found at www.servi.org

All are welcome. There are no fees required.





