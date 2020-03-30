San Francisco Chronicle Announces “Operation Limelight:” New Narrative Journalism on the Story of Dan “Superman” Rush

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Operation Limelight: The Rise and Fall of Pot’s Superman – New narrative journalism on the life and times of Dan “Superman” Rush. WHAT: On Sunday, March 29, and Sunday, April 5, the San Francisco Chronicle will publish a new, long-form piece of narrative journalism by staff writer Jason Fagone. It tells the story of Dan Rush, a larger than life Oakland union official who played an outsized role in the rise of legal cannabis, but in the process took actions that eventually landed him in prison. WHY: The cannabis industry went through a “Wild West” moment starting in 2010. Full legalization seemed on the verge of becoming reality. Politicians, entrepreneurs and old-line pot advocates all saw opportunity. Dan Rush would become a mover in legalizing cannabis, but while doing so became the target of a federal investigation that led to prison, just as his vision for fully legal cannabis was becoming a reality. What started as a movement for Dan ended up down the path to greed and criminal offenses. WHEN: Starting Sunday, March 29 WHERE: In The Chronicle’s print edition, “Operation Limelight” will appear as a separate section of the paper on two consecutive Sundays. It will be available in its entirety online at sfchronicle.com for subscribers on March 29.

