Coconut Products Market to Garner $31.1 Bn, Globally, by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in usage of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications and growth in demand for coconut oil in the cosmetic industry have augmented the growth of the global coconut products market. Based on type, the coconut oil segment held the highest market share in 2019. Based on application, the cosmetics segment held the maximum market share in 2018.The market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied market Research, the global coconut products industry was pegged at $12.75 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $31.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in usage of coconut-based products in food & beverage applications and growth in demand for coconut oil in the cosmetic industry have propelled the growth of theglobal coconut products market. Whereas, the stagnant or slight decline in production of coconut relative to the increasing demand impedes the market growth. On the other hand, growth in consumption of processed food products due to rise in urban population and demand for coconut-based products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into coconut water, coconut oil, coconut milk, dried coconut products, and others. The coconut oil segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global coconut products market. However, the coconut water segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is divided into food, beverage, cosmetics, and others. The cosmetics segment held the maximum market share in 2018, contributing to around three-fifths of the global coconut products market. However, the beverage segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounted for nearly three-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the study period.

The global market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such asVita Coco, The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd., Marico Ltd. ,Metshu exports (PVT) Ltd, Sambu Group, Klassic Coconut, Cocomate, Universal Coco Indonesia, Cocotana Coconut Products,Thai Coconut Public Company Limited.

