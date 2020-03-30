Aircraft Communication System Market Size to Reach USD 1,688.0 Million by 2026; Introduction to Innovative Technologies Will Spur Growth, Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are Cobham Plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, United Technologies Company, Viasat, Inc., and Other prominent players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft communication system market size is likely to gain impetus from the introduction to various state-of-the-art technologies by renowned organizations. Airborne Wireless Network (AWN), a provider of wireless communication services, for instance, is developing a high-speed communication system for delivering cost-effective wireless broadband to the aircraft. This information is put forward by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Aircraft Communication System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Connectivity (SATCOM HF, VHF, UHF, and Data Link Communication) By System (Audio Integrating System, Communication Radios, Radio Tuning System, Cockpit Voice Recorder, and Static Dischargers) By Component (Antenna, Transponder, Receiver, Transmitter, Transceiver, Display & Processor, and Others), By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast till 2026.” The report further mentions that the aircraft communication system market size was USD 915.5 million in 2018 is projected to reach USD 1,688.0 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Number of Aircraft Deliveries to Propel Growth

The number of aircraft deliveries is upsurging day by day, which, in turn, is boosting the aircraft communication system market growth. Airbus S.A.S., for instance, announced that it is planning to deliver around 863 commercial jets by the end of 2019. The high demand for aircraft is further propelling the need for static dischargers, cockpit voice recorder, aircraft antenna, and audio integrating system.

Moreover, the ever-increasing demand for regional jets, commercial aviation, and military helicopters is likely to contribute to the market growth in the coming years. It would occur because of the rising need for aircraft antennas. These are also required for next-generation, innovative aircraft programs. However, creating a strong communication system in the aircraft involves a lot of investments. It may hinder market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Signing Contracts to Gain Competitive Edge

The market is highly fragmented and hence, is competitive. They are signing agreements or contracts with other reputed enterprises to offer them unique products. Some of the companies are also striving to gain approvals from the government bodies for their products

List of Key Companies Operating in the aircraft communication system market. They are as follows:

Cobham Plc

General Dynamics Corporation

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

United Technologies Company

Viasat, Inc.

Other prominent companies



Segmentation:

Communication Radios Segment to Lead Backed by their High Usage in Aircraft

Based on system, the market is grouped into static dischargers, cockpit voice recorder, radio tuning system, communication radios, and audio integrating systems. Out of these, the communication radios segment is anticipated to generate the largest aircraft communication (ACARS) market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the extensive utilization of communication radio in business jets, military aircraft, and commercial aircraft. The audio integrating system segment is set to showcase considerable growth stoked by their usage in integrating audio from cockpit services.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Rising Air Traffic

Geographically, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America held USD 340.5 million in terms of aircraft communication system market revenue in 2018 and it would lead throughout the forecast period. It is likely to occur because of the rising demand for UAVs and high air traffic in the developed countries, such as Canada and the U.S., respectively. Apart from these, the presence of numerous renowned organizations, namely, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation in this region would spur growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a fast pace soon on account of the increasing usage of 3D printed aircraft antennas and UAVs in China. Coupled with this, supportive aviation policy from the governments of several countries and the rising number of investments by private companies would skyrocket demand in this region.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Aircraft Communication System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Connectivity SATCOM HF VHF UHF Data Link Communication Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Audio Integrating System Communication Radios Radio Tuning System Cockpit Voice Recorder Static Dischargers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Antenna Transponder Receiver Transmitter Transceiver Display & Processor Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Fixed-Wing Commercial Aircraft Business Aircraft Military Aircraft General Aviation Aircraft Fixed-Wing UAVs Rotary-Wing Military Helicopter Commercial Helicopter Rotary UAVs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel OEM Aftermarket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!



Below are a couple of the latest vital industry developments:

January 2019 : Boeing and Cobham recently signed an agreement for the certification of the latter’s AVIATOR 200S system present in Boeing 737 MAX and 777X airplanes. AVIATOR provides a robust, lighter, and smaller sitcom solution to airlines.





: Boeing and Cobham recently signed an agreement for the certification of the latter’s AVIATOR 200S system present in Boeing 737 MAX and 777X airplanes. AVIATOR provides a robust, lighter, and smaller sitcom solution to airlines. October 2019: Viasat Inc., a communications company headquartered in the U.S., bagged approval for its business aviation Ka-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) system for the Gulfstream G280™ airframe. It was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.



