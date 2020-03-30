RAMM Pharma Corp. Announces Postponement of Filing of Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, announces that pursuant to the blanket relief granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators it will not be filing its interim financial statements for the quarter ended January 31, 2020, and the related management’s discussion and analysis, as required by Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the “Interim Filings”) by the filing deadline of March 31, 2020. The Company expects to report results within the next two weeks, and is afforded a postponement up to a maximum 45-day extension pursuant to blanket relief for all market participants granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators.



The Company’s primary focus during these difficult times is ensuring a safe and healthy environment for its workforce, and to continue to implement and enforce additional precautionary health and safety measures as required resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a manufacturer of critical medical supplies, RAMM has seen a significant increase in demand for many of its products and has focused significant resources to meeting this need in addition to is operating its pharmaceutical and other product business.

Other than disclosed in the Company’s press releases and its issuer profile on SEDAR, there have not been any material business developments since the date of the last annual financial statements of the Company that were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the end of the second trading day after the Interim Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

Lead by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products. Founded in 1988 in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Company is a well established pharmaceutical and medical product business that has developed medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products. The Company currently has multiple approved and registered products that have been authorized for sale in Uruguay and compassionate use in several Latin American countries, as well as a pipeline of new products in various stages of approval and development produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility. Further to its industry leading activities in the cannabis sector, the Company operates a successful pharmaceutical, cosmetic and nutraceutical product development and medical services business which has been servicing the local market for 30 years.

RAMM Pharma Corp. includes wholly owned subsidiaries Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA and Ramm Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com .

