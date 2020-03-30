SHARC International announces Piranha T5 Sale for Net Zero Energy development

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order from McCoy Sales, LLC for one (1) Piranha™ T5 to be installed at Boulder Commons located at 3200 Bluff Street in Boulder, Colorado.



3200 Bluff Street is the second phase of a larger mixed-use development in Boulder, Colorado. This two-building, 98,000 square foot development will be directly adjacent to the first Boulder Commons project. One building will consist primarily of offices and the second building will be a multi-family residential building. There will also be retail space on the first floor of both buildings.

As part of an aggressive energy reduction strategy, SHARC’s Piranha T5 system will extract heat from the residential building wastewater system in order to pre-heat the hot water source for showers and sinks. 3200 Bluff Street’s large photovoltaic (PV) array is sized to offset 100% of the energy that the buildings will use over the course of a year, designed to achieve the Net Zero Energy (“NZE”) goal. Like the first Boulder Commons buildings, this project will achieve NZE operation by utilizing both horizontal and vertically mounted PV as part of the exterior façade of the buildings. Due to the fact that the buildings are all-electric, they will be both NZE and Net Zero Carbon.

“The use of a Piranha system is becoming synonymous with Net Zero Energy buildings. Developers will have a difficult time achieving Net Zero Energy building envelopes without addressing the energy that goes down the drain every day,” says Lynn Mueller, CEO and Chairman of Sharc International Systems Inc.

The anticipated ship date for the Piranha T5 is expected to be June 2020.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

