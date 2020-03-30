UPS Mobilizes Against Coronavirus In Collaboration With Global Customers And U.S. Agencies

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Working with global companies to transport testing kits, personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical devices needed in support of public safety and to speed diagnosis and therapy for COVID-19

Supporting FEMA, Project Airbridge, and other government agencies with supply chain and shipping services for respirators, test kits, and PPE across the U.S.

Helping U.S. state health agencies secure needed supplies and set up testing sites at state-designated locations

UPS is also working with Henry Schein, McKesson, and other valued customers to facilitate movement of PPE and other needed materials from suppliers to testing centers and distributors all over the US

Assisting DuPont, and numerous other companies such as Uline, Grainger and Taylor Corporation, with the logistics and transportation of supplies for drive-through test centers

Distributing critical, life-saving medications to physician offices, health systems and veterinary clinics in support of AmerisourceBergen

Moving new FDA approved rapid-response test kits to test sites across the country to help flatten the curve of the virus’s impact

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced an unprecedented increase in efforts in coordination with the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and State health agencies. UPS Healthcare and UPS operations all over the world are working with many companies and agencies across the public and private sectors.

“UPS’s dedicated people, global network and public-private partnerships are creating a powerful combination for rapid deployment of protective equipment and test kits throughout the U.S., and around the world,” said UPS Chairman and CEO, David Abney. “ UPS Healthcare has the expertise and experience to move vital, life-saving medicines, medical devices, diagnostic specimens and supplies everywhere they are needed.”

UPS today announced a stepped up collaboration with FEMA to provide supply chain services for the agency’s distribution of PPE and necessary materials throughout the U.S., including respirators, N95 masks, and gloves for use by healthcare workers across the country. As part of the collaboration, FEMA will gain access to UPS’s expansive Worldport® facilities in Louisville for temporary staging of critical shipments from overseas.

Additionally, UPS is working with an array of government agencies and companies to support swift transportation of test kits, PPE, supplies and medical devices, with particularly noteworthy examples including:

State Health Agencies: Helping U.S state health agencies, including California, Georgia and Kentucky, secure and set up testing sites at select locations. Offering to support to date to other states including Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Henry Schein is utilizing UPS to distribute and monitor personal protective equipment to medical professionals as well as drive-through testing facilities across the US.

UPS is assisting McKesson by delivering PPE shipments onto military bases where military members and civilians returning from overseas are required to quarantine. UPS has also shipped PPE to pop-up testing sites on behalf of McKesson.

DuPont : UPS Next Day Air® services and UPS® Ground shipping solutions to support the distribution of DuPont-manufactured supplies for drive-through testing centers throughout the U.S.

Pharmatech : UPS will ship the first 10,000 test kits today, with ongoing shipments ramping to 20,000 kits every Monday, Wednesday and Friday moving forward.

LetsGetChecked : UPS will provide distribution services for 50,000 test kits a day. LetsGetChecked is releasing a two-part test in the U.S. that offers an immediate indication, followed by a full CLIA-certified laboratory test. Frontline healthcare workers will be prioritized.

Everlywell : UPS is providing logistics expertise to assist Everlywell with distribution of test kits to hospitals, community clinics, nursing homes, and organizations with healthcare workers on the front lines. Test samples will be overnighted to CLIA-certified laboratories and digital results will be available in 48 hours.

AmerisourceBergen is utilizing UPS to support the distribution of critical, life-saving medications to physician offices, health systems and veterinary clinics so that patients can continue to receive the products – including chemotherapies, blood pressure medications and heart disease treatments – they depend on.

UPS is a significant part of the fabric of the global economy. The company transports more than three percent of global GDP and about six percent of U.S. GDP daily. UPS employees are proud of the critical role the company plays for its customers, communities and the economies in countries where it operates – and the role UPS experts are playing in support of the President’s Coronavirus Taskforce.

UPS Healthcare provides extensive services ranging from healthcare-licensed distribution space, supply chain management, to temperature-control packaging and shipping, storage and fulfillment of medical devices, labs and clinical trial specimens. With capabilities for GDP- and GMP-compliant transport of critical shipments, UPS Healthcare’s global infrastructure, monitoring and tracking capabilities, and private data protection are well-suited to help those on the front lines to flatten the curve of this virus’s impact.

“The global UPS Healthcare team has mobilized in extraordinary ways around the world to bring all of our expertise, and highly specialized capabilities to serve the urgent needs of our healthcare and life science customers,” said UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler. “Our strength is our ability to be nimble in times of emergencies, whether natural disasters or pandemics, so we will continue to do our part to help us all through this challenge.”

To hear Wes Wheeler’s and MedVantx CEO Robert Feeney’s new UPS Longitudes Radio podcast on the importance of logistics in a crisis, click here .

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS was awarded America’s Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company’s sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

