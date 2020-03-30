Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Invests $20 Million in 2020; Growth in 2020 of At Least 100%

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, CA, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, today announced that on March 21, 2020, the Board of Directors decided to invest $20 million in 2020-2021 for the development of globally unique technologies/products as well as for the internationalization of the Oliveda flagship stores and for the purchase of large mountain olive groves. A listing on the Nasdaq in October 2021 was also decided. The $20 million will be financed by the company’s own funds and the issuance of approximately 30 million shares in a Reg A (Tier 1) filing, which will be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April this year.

Renewable natural immune boosters and natural antibiotics from the mountain olive tree:

In 2018, Oliveda discovered a phenolic compound in the olive leaves of its own wild olive trees that developed antibiotic, antiviral and antifungal properties, ideally suited for Olive Tree Pharmacy. Due to the extremely increasing antibiotic resistance to synthetically produced antibiotics worldwide, Oliveda will now become more involved in this area and also use its own resources from the ecologically certified mountain olive trees to develop an entire product line in this area.

In April 2020, Oliveda will launch the first hand sanitizer based on hydroxytyrosol, one of nature's strongest antioxidants that can only be obtained from olive trees and their leaves, as well as other immune boosters that will be based on a phenolic compound of the olive tree such as oleuropein and hydroxytyrosol. Thomas Lommel is convinced that the ongoing crisis will raise awareness of these highly effective natural active ingredients worldwide and that demand will rise accordingly in the coming years. In order not to be dependent on suppliers and supply chains for these most important and continuously renewable raw materials, the inventory of 100-year-old mountain olive trees is being expanded accordingly. Thus, large-scale land purchases of organically grown 100-year-old mountain olive groves will be made shortly.

Increase in value through unique technologies that are unique worldwide:

In 2020, Oliveda will increasingly invest in the Olive Tree frequency technologies (homeopathy from the mountain olive tree) already developed by Thomas Lommel and realize unique product worlds in this rapidly growing and promising industry in which Oliveda and Olive Tree People did pioneering work in 2015. The product worlds of the coming months will be: Olive Tree Homeopathy, Olive Tree Living and Olive Tree Mobility. For this reason, Oliveda has taken over 100% of Olive Tree People Inc. including the globally unique technologies for patent applications and existing product developments.

Internationalization of Oliveda flagship stores:

As already announced in 2019, Oliveda will implement additional stores in Los Angeles, New York, and other U.S. destinations in 2020 with the goal to additionally penetrate the U.S. market. Other international destinations are also planned. Due to COVID-19, the plan that was already communicated in 2019 is postponed by about 6 months.

We love trees/Own lands/Own resources/Largest conservationist in the region

In order to secure the most important Oliveda resources from the mountain olive tree in the future, Oliveda will make large-scale land purchases with 100-year-old organically grown mountain olive trees in the coming months.

Especially in the current time, it shows how important it is not to be dependent on supply chains and resources from wholesalers. Through innovation combined with tradition, we have saved more than 30,000 100-year-old ecologically certified mountain olive trees in the past few years and brought them to yield. We want to continue to be the largest conservationist and investor in mountain olive groves in the future and thereby also provide substantial support to the agricultural region.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly-owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei, and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, us.oliveda.com, and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

