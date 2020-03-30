Digerati Technologies Integrates its UCaaS Solutions with Microsoft Teams® Powered by Office 365 for Expanding Availability to a Growing Base of 44 Million Daily Active Users

- Quality and Robust ‘Stay at Home’ Teleworking Solution -

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (‘SMB’) market, announced today that its operating subsidiary, T3 Communications Inc. (T3), successfully completed integration with Microsoft Office 365’s voice application, to deliver a business class telephony solution to Microsoft Teams’ users. T3’s cloud Unified Communications (UC) platform now integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams to deliver business users with an exceptional calling experience that includes superior voice quality and enterprise PBX features on its global carrier-grade network.



Microsoft Teams provides a single user environment for communication and collaboration, including the ability to make phone calls. T3’s integration connects Microsoft Teams to T3’s PBX and VoIP applications within minutes, enabling businesses to make and receive calls on any device using the Microsoft Teams application. As demand for Microsoft Teams increases, recently reaching forty-four (44) million daily active users, T3’s solution allows anyone from this vast user base to easily and quickly add T3’s UC service and telephone number(s) without the need for any additional hardware or software. This simple add-on, that is now available through T3’s Channel Partner program, will also allow existing T3 customers to integrate with Microsoft Office 365. For more information about T3’s Microsoft Teams integration, please contact sales@t3com.net.

Ken Ryon, Chief Technical Officer, stated, “T3 Communications has built its success on giving partners and their customers the service and features they need to grow and be productive. The decision to provide Microsoft Teams integration is driven by our Partners’ desire to ensure their customers can keep the services and features they rely on daily, while delivering an exceptional end-user experience. We believe that T3 Partners have an opportunity to increase services, and do so very quickly, with this easy-to-deploy ‘add-on’ feature that facilitates a ‘stay at home’ work environment during the COVID-19 crisis. The T3 offering provides for robust work capabilities utilizing Teams, while also integrating quality T3 Communication services from any location at any time and on any device."

