Fifteen School Districts Improve Health and Sustainability by Installing Energy Focus’s Flicker-Free LED Lamps Over the Past Six Months

-Installations Include RedCap® Emergency Backup and LED Retrofit Technologies-

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting technologies, is pleased to announce that fifteen school districts in the U.S. have installed more than 200,000 sustainable and flicker-free LED lamps since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019. The installations include primarily the company’s flagship Series D tubular LEDs (TLEDs) and its patented integrated emergency backup LED Tube RedCap® .



Energy Focus’s RedCap® is an emergency backup TLED that integrates batteries, along with a charger, discharger and indicator light. As the first integrated Emergency Battery Backup TLED (UL®-Verified), it allows an 11-watt lamp to illuminate for longer than the general building-code-required 90 minutes, which is critical during emergencies or power outages that schools may encounter. Energy Focus’s flicker-free TLEDs have proven to be a superior form factor—in total cost of ownership, sustainability and ease of future upgrades—for lighting retrofit applications in education and healthcare as well as military and government facilities.

James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus said, “We are very glad to see our proven and innovative LED lighting technologies being adopted by a growing number of school districts that recognize the “triple bottom line”—financial, environmental and health—benefits of our products. By replacing mercury-laden fluorescent lamps with our rugged and flicker-free TLEDs, the schools enhance quality of light in the classrooms and improve the learning environment, while minimizing environmental wastes and maintenance burdens from having to replace and recycle the fluorescent or low-quality LED lamps often.”

Mike Somers, Vice President of Business Development said, “Schools are increasingly embracing the unique and attractive value of our products—from flicker-free LEDs in the classroom to emergency lighting throughout their buildings—based on Energy Focus’s unparalleled record of having more than 150 gratified school districts across the country. As we continue to educate school districts about our high-quality, easy-to-install retrofit products, they quickly recognize the need to transition to our LED lighting with maximum “triple-bottom-line” benefits and reduced total cost of ownership. We look forward to continuing to bring more innovative and impactful LED lighting technologies to the 12,000-plus school districts across the country, and to other educational institutions to improve the sustainability profiles of their facilities.”

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free original LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 650,000 lighting products across US Navy fleet, including TLEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than four million gallons of fuel and 200,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our current expectations concerning and, among other things, statements regarding the timing of when we will deliver on our contract with DLA and the amounts we ultimately will receive from the contract. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we base these forward-looking statements on assumptions that we believe are reasonable when made, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We believe that important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: market conditions, our need for additional financing in the near term to continue our operations; our liquidity and refinancing demands; our ability to obtain refinancing or extend maturing debt; our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time; our ability to implement plans to increase sales and control expenses; our reliance on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue, and our ability to maintain or grow such sales levels; our ability to increase demand in our targeted markets and to manage sales cycles that are difficult to predict and may span several quarters; the timing of large customer orders, significant expenses and fluctuations between demand and capacity as we invest in growth opportunities; our ability to compete effectively against companies with lower cost structures or greater resources, or more rapid development efforts, and new competitors in our target markets; our ability to successfully scale our network of sales representatives, agents, and distributors to match the sales reach of larger, established competitors; market acceptance of our high-quality LED lighting technologies and products; our ability to remediate our material weakness and otherwise comply with our obligations as a public company and under Nasdaq listing standards; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, and to do so in a timely manner; the impact of any type of legal inquiry, claim, or dispute; general economic conditions in the United States and in other markets in which we operate or secure products; our dependence on military customers and on the levels and timing of government funding available to such customers, as well as the funding resources of our other customers in the public sector and commercial markets; our reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers, our ability to obtain critical components and finished products from such suppliers on acceptable terms, and the impact of our fluctuating demand on the stability of such suppliers; our ability to timely and efficiently transport products from our third-party suppliers to our facility by ocean marine channels; our ability to respond to new lighting technologies and market trends, and fulfill our warranty obligations with safe and reliable products; any delays we may encounter in making new products available or fulfilling customer specifications; any flaws or defects in our products or in the manner in which they are used or installed; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other confidential information, and manage infringement claims by others; our compliance with government contracting laws and regulations, through both direct and indirect sale channels, as well as other laws, such as those relating to the environment and health and safety; and risks inherent in international markets, such as economic and political uncertainty, changing regulatory and tax requirements and currency fluctuations, including tariffs and other potential barriers to international trade.

Media Contact:

DGI Comm

212-825-3210

EnergyFocus@Dgicomm.com

Investor Contact:

Hayden IR

Cameron Donahue

646-536-7331

ir@energyfocus.com



