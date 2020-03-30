SCWorx Announces an Annual Data Management Contract with a Leading Cancer Research Institute

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) announced today it has signed a new renewable annual data management contract with one of the Northeast’s leading Cancer Institutes. The contract calls for $135,000 in year 1 and $110,000 annually thereafter, subject to automatic renewal and earlier termination. SCWorx is deploying its “Cornerstone” data intelligence services, which utilizes highly evolved data to provide instantaneous normalization, repair and expansion of raw line item level transactional data produced by foundational systems such as MMIS, EMR and billing systems. Cornerstone instantly returns the highly-accurate and extended content directly to decision support databases to enable existing BI (Business Intelligence) tools and experienced personnel to produce unparalleled, auditable focused insights.



Marc Schessel , CEO of SCWorx stated, “SCWorx continues to decrease the time to delivery of actionable analytics and other data management solutions. Cornerstone was developed to be the first step for hospitals to use SCWorx’s powerful data management solutions and prepare their management teams for additional data services in the future. The platform proves its ROI and assists in SCWorx’s next stage rollouts for the senior management in hospitals.”

About SCWorx Corp.



SCWorx has created The Ultraverse Platform™, an advanced attributed virtualized item data warehouse (“VDW”) utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence in order to offer a suite of software-as-a-service based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around all solution modules being fully integrated with the VDW platform. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, contract management and request for pricing (RFP) module, automated rebate management module, data interoperability (EMR, MMIS, finance) module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger, and the data analytics module. SCWorx’s Ultraverse Platform™ creates a single source for information for healthcare providers’ data governance and data analytics for executives.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

