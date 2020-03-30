Contango Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) announced today it expects to issue its fourth quarter 2019 earnings release today, March 30, 2020, after market close. In conjunction with the release, Contango will conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 8:00 am Central Daylight Time.



Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by clicking here to Join and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and the conference will call you. If you are not at a computer, you can join by dialing 1-800-309-1256, (International 1-323-347-3622) and entering participation code 6038572. A replay of the call will be available from Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00am CDT through Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:00am CDT by clicking here.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company whose business is to maximize production from its shallow offshore Gulf of Mexico properties and onshore properties in Texas and Oklahoma, and to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, produce and acquire crude oil and natural gas properties across the United States. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://www.contango.com.

Contact:

Contango Oil & Gas Company

E. Joseph Grady – 713-236-7400

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.