Coronavirus - South Africa: Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sports on measures to stop Coronavirus COVID-19 spread

In consideration of the magnitude and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, in its meeting of 15 March 2020, Cabinet resolved to declare a National State of Disaster, which was duly declared under Government Gazette No. 43096. This was followed by a National Address by the President of the Republic of South Africa on two occasions during which he announced extra ordinary measures to curb and contain the spread of the virus.

Minister Anroux Marais said, “Informed by the COGTA COVID-19 Disaster Response Directions, 2020 and in contribution to initiatives around the country to stop the spread of the virus, stakeholders in the Western Cape were consulted. The stakeholders responded positively to the call to suspend the 2020 Winter Customary Initiation season. On behalf of all stakeholders involved in this important rite of passage, I would like to plead with all communities to respond to the call to stay home and stop the spread of Covid-19”.

Let’s stop the spread.

Issued by: Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport



