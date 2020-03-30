Consulting Magazine Names Rachel Chesley and Marty Kinnavy Rising Stars of the Profession

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Rachel Chesley , a Managing Director in the firm’s Strategic Communications segment, and Marty Kinnavy , a Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, have been named to Consulting magazine’s Rising Stars of the Profession 2020 list, which recognizes outstanding talent under the age of 35 in the consulting industry. Ms. Chesley has been recognized in the Communications category, and Mr. Kinnavy has been honored in the Financial Consulting category.



“Over the years, Rachel and Marty have launched highly successful careers in communications and financial consulting, respectively,” said Holly Paul , Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting. “Rachel and Marty have also established themselves as ‘rising stars’ outside the realm of client work, with an extraordinary commitment to mentorship that exemplifies FTI Consulting’s mission to inspire and build the next generation of leaders.”

Based in New York, Ms. Chesley provides restructuring communications counsel to clients as they prepare for, announce and execute in- and out-of-court strategies to address debt, liquidity or litigation challenges. She serves as Communications Co-Chair of the International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation’s New York chapter and was the 2018 recipient of PRWeek’s Outstanding Young Professional award.

Based in Boston, Mr. Kinnavy provides investigative consulting services to financial institutions, law firms and corporations, and has expertise in money laundering, corruption and fraud-related investigations. He frequently assists clients in matters stemming from regulatory enforcement actions surrounding compliance with the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering provisions, in addition to Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions programs.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

