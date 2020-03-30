NOMINATIONS INVITED FOR iWOMAN GLOBAL AWARDS, 23rd SEPTEMBER 2020

iWGA felicitates women around the world who are doing exceptional work in respective domains and creating deeper social impact.

MILWAKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "You can never honour a woman enough, but you definitely tell her sometime that she is the reason, the world's a better place..."

Presenting the iWoman Global Awards nomination to honour the real heroes among us- women. One of the expressions that describe a woman is - "She is a selfless and dedicated summit of truth and creativity. She is real, she is substance and a society that does not revere her, is not worth being called one!"

This selflessness, this devotion to a cause is what constitutes the real woman of substance. And this is the reason why the "I” in iWoman awards is small, despite assuming the pan-important emblem of identity.

If gratitude is what comes to your mind, each time you think of a hero, i.e. a woman of substance around you please forward her details to the links given in our website. It is our prime duty to return our mother's and sister's unwavering devotion with a small token of respect. Please participate heartily in this much awaited, mega-event of the ensuing year by forwarding the deserving one’s names.

Let us join hands to tell our Samaritans of devotion- the iconic women of our country that we respect them to the core and the dawn of felicitating them, the era of giving them the one thing they unquestionably deserve has finally dawned- Respect.

The iWoman Global Awards nominations has gathered momentum by the minute and the entire nation will come together for the grand finale of these nominations that will unravel the winners of the 2020 edition of the prestigious awards. The iWoman Global Awards, 4th Edition on 23rd September 2020, Delhi in a formal event.

We invite the nominations in below mentioned 10 categories.

1. Arts

2. Business & Entrepreneurship

3. Sports

4. Environment

5. Science & Innovation

6. Literature

7. Social Work

8. Education

9. Agriculture (New Category)

10. Mass Media

We will be awarding two winners in each category, one below 30 years of age & one above 30 years of age. This award is for individual & not for organization.

Few Do’s & Dont’s

#Do’s

1. Read the nomination form properly.

2. Fill all the details accurately. Fill basic details like DOB, Address, work details, mobile number & email id very carefully.

3. Complete all the sections. Incomplete profiles will not be considered.

4. Give only one contact number which is working.

5. Only National & International Awards/Achievements to be mentioned in the Awards & Achievement section.

6. The 2019 nominees who did not win can re-nominate themselves by clicking the “Re-nominate” button in their profile pots login.

7. Choose correct category as per your work.

#Don’t

1. Don’t keep any field blank.

2. Don’t give false information.

3. Plagiarism will make your profile null & void.

Date: 23rd September 2020

Nomination Link: https://iwomanglobalawards.org/users/nominations

Email: admin@iwomanglobalawards.org



