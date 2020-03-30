Parallax Announces International Medical Supply Chain Agreement for COVID-19 Testing Kits and FDA Registered Suppliers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

/EIN News/ -- Joint Venture Procures from Established Manufacturers with Reliable Supply and Logistics for US Medical Operations



NEW YORK, NY, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PRLX) (''Parallax'' or the ''Company''), an outcome-driven connected healthcare company, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Parallax Diagnostics, Inc., has executed a joint venture agreement with the United States Marine Corps, (“USMC”) veteran-owned and operated SAGICO USA, a medical device technology and supply chain distribution specialist company. The team at SAGICO USA has a long history of obtaining the required U.S. Food and Drug Administration, (“FDA”) clearances and other regulatory approvals that have allowed the distribution of medical products to government hospitals globally and other customers in over 60 countries. SAGICO USA and Parallax Diagnostics have combined forces to provide reliable product procurement directly from international manufacturers building upon our established global manufacturing and diagnostics relationships stemming from our Company’s patented intellectual property. World leading inventories and end-to-end logistics services related to the International Coronavirus, (“COVID-19”) response are now becoming available at the Company’s website www.goodhealthoutcomes.com.

With today’s announcement, Parallax is offering to procurement managers from both private and government entities the ability to purchase the much needed personal protection equipment, (“PPE”) items from FDA registered manufacturers. Items included on the Parallax online portal include medical masks, invasive and passive ventilators, thermometers, medical protective gowns, face protection, other personal protective equipment and COVID-19 point of care test kits. These PPE items are also available for export to any country. Please refer to the website as more information and items become available and to place orders at www.goodhealthealthoutcomes.com

Nathaniel Bradley, Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., Chief Technology Officer stated, “the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has positioned all three of the Parallax divisions under greater demand, our patented FDA cleared diagnostics, our health management from the patented Good Health Outcomes and HIPAA compliant Telehealth mobile platform, and our patented behavioral solutions. Mr. Bradley continued, “our new relationship with Sagico USA will be instrumental in fortifying our operations and identifying the sustainable footholds in the market where we are focusing our efforts.”

At SAGICO USA, we promote the efficiency needed to bridge the divide between cost containment and achieving the primary focus of clinicians. Because patient care should be at the forefront of clinical and medical professionals, not procurement of supplies. Oftentimes at different stages in the supply chain flow, many departments tend to be focused on their own goal. Providers may want to use a specific product because they were trained with it, whereas hospital executives aim to purchase the most affordable quality items. The hospital and facilities procurement services offered at SAGICO USA begins with getting all hospital departments on the same page. This is a key strategy for optimizing healthcare supply chain management. In the era of value-based care, healthcare organizations are focused on reducing redundancies and eliminating waste, but providers also need to work together to effectively reduce costs and boost performance. The team from SAGICO USA promotes efficiency in the healthcare supply chain, so facilities can create substantial cost-reducing opportunities across their organization. At SAGICO USA we strive to ensure all products meet or exceed all regulatory controls. SAGICO USA was founded by special operations capable veterans of the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and is a US Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) company. DUNS: 056853514 / CAGE CODE: 84ZW3. Learn more at www.SAGICOUSA.com.

Parallax Diagnostics is a bio-medical company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Parallax Health Sciences, Inc. Parallax Diagnostics owns a line of 26 FDA approved, Point of Care diagnostic tests on a single platform in the area of infectious disease, cardiac, medical conditions, drugs of abuse, and pregnancy. Parallax Diagnostics is developing a novel, handheld diagnostic testing system that is simple, rapid and elegant, offering the potential to transform the diagnostic landscape by transitioning critical tests from the centralized lab directly to the hands of the physician or clinicians. Our focus is on tests that detect and/or monitor infectious diseases.

Parallax Health Sciences is an advanced technology, outcome-driven telehealth company that allows for cost-effective remote diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients through proprietary platforms of integrated products and services. The Company's interoperable novel applications provide patients point-of-care testing and monitoring with information communicated via internet-based mobile phone applications that are agnostic as to operating system and are built on highly sophisticated data analytics. Information is retrieved in real-time by physicians who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases or through biometric feedback for health-related behavior modification, and is automated for integration into electronic health records. The Company's products and offerings capitalize on the digital transformation in healthcare for improved patient compliance, diagnosis and treatment, and support healthcare system cost savings and efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.parallaxhealthsciences.com or www.parallaxcare.com.



This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Paul Arena

paul@parallaxcare.com

cell 404-915-8449



