Apergy Announces Business and Merger Update Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY) announced today that Soma Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a business update call facilitated by David Anderson of Barclays on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Deric Bryant, Executive Vice President of Ecolab Inc. and President of ChampionX, will join as an invited guest to discuss the pending merger between Apergy and ChampionX.



The call will be available by live webcast on Apergy’s website at www.apergy.com or by dialing in as follows:

US and Canada: 1-888-517-2464 International: 1-630-827-6816 Reference: Apergy conference call number 5871 253

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on Apergy’s website or by dialing 1-888-843-7419 in the United States and Canada, or 1-630-652-3042 for international calls, with access code 5871 253#.

About Apergy



Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at http://www.apergy.com.

Investor Contact:

David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-3751



