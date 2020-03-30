Friendable Zeroes in on the Launch of Fan Pass, its Live Streaming Video App

/EIN News/ -- The Company is Accelerating its App Release to Provide Entertainment to Those Affected by COVID-19, Celebrity Music Artists and their Fans Following World Wide Concert Tour Cancellations

CAMPBELL, CA, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) today announces plans to accelerate its release of the Fan Pass Live Streaming Video application. The world has changed in recent weeks and Friendable is adapting its Fan Pass business model to allow Artists of all genres to share Live Video experiences, new music and event style entertainment that can be broadcast from the artists to their fans, directly from the Fan Pass mobile application.

“Originally our goal for Fan Pass was driven by the desire to Live Stream the “Backstage Experience” of a concert event and open it up to all fans world-wide, but the world as we know it has changed and we must adapt. Management believes it is time to deliver our Fan Pass app, to support the Artists that want to monetize their events, create donation offerings and give to one of the official COVID-19 relief funds, all at the same time. Offering certain live entertainment for free during these times will remain a constant in our opinion and it would be a wonderful thing to not have to worry about finances during these times, yet that is not a reality for most Artists,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr, CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Fan Pass has recently engaged several of its current investors for a small private offering/capital raise, which ensures the Company’s ability to lock in the first two music artists and properly support the app’s functionality through rollout. Friendable, Inc. is seeking to raise $300,000 to finalize its plans and launch these two events in April 2020.

Friendable has currently received commitments for a significant portion of the total offering to date and believes the Company will achieve a closing in the coming weeks. The offering includes a significant revenue share starting at 20% along with an equity ownership component.

“Upon completion of our capital raise and app rollout, a portion of funds received from each event will be put toward the COVID-19 relief fund. Additionally, we believe there are fans across the globe that are ready to support their favorite artist, pay a small fee for a live online event and more importantly support the fight against this world-wide Pandemic by signing up for a $2.99 Live entertainment stream, which will be brought to the world by Fan Pass,” concluded Rositano, Jr. CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where “Everything starts with Friendship”…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company’s most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist fan base to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Frienable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



