Coronavirus – Africa: 46 African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (4,760), deaths (146), and recoveries (335)

African Union Member States (46) reporting COVID-19 cases (4,760), deaths (146), and recoveries (335) by region:

Central (257 cases, 11 deaths, 9 recoveries): Cameroon (125, 2, 3), Central African Republic (6, 0, 3), Chad (5, 0, 0), Congo (19, 0, 2), DRC (81, 8, 1), Equatorial Guinea (14, 0, 0), Gabon (7, 1, 0).

Eastern (374, 6, 6): Djibouti (19, 0, 0), Eritrea (6, 0, 0), Ethiopia (21, 0, 4), Kenya (42, 1, 1), Madagascar (43, 0, 0), Mauritius (110, 3, 0), Rwanda (70, 0, 0), Seychelles (8, 0, 0), Somalia (3, 0, 0), Sudan (6, 2, 0), Tanzania (13, 0, 1), Uganda (33, 0, 0).

Northern (1,922, 105, 223): Algeria (511, 31, 77), Egypt (609, 40, 132), Libya (8, 0, 0), Mauritania (3, 0, 0), Morocco (479, 26, 13), Tunisia (312, 8, 1).

Southern (1,346, 2, 31): Angola (3, 0, 0 ), Eswatini (8, 0, 0), Mozambique (8, 0, 0), Namibia (11, 0, 0), South Africa (1,280, 1, 31), Zambia (29, 0, 0), Zimbabwe (7, 1, 0).

Western (861, 22, 66): Benin (6, 0, 0), Burkina Faso (222, 12, 23), Cape Verde (5, 1, 0), Côte d'Ivoire (140, 0, 3), Gambia (4, 1, 0), Ghana (152, 5, 2), Guinea (16, 0, 1), Guinea-Bissau (2, 0, 0), Liberia (3, 0, 0), Mali (18, 0, 0), Niger (10, 1, 0), Nigeria (111, 1, 3), Senegal (142, 0, 27), Togo (30, 1, 7).



