Cloud Supply Chain Management Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Cloud Supply Chain Management Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud Supply Chain Management Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cloud Supply Chain Management market. This report focused on Cloud Supply Chain Management market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Cloud Supply Chain Management industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Cloud Supply Chain Management types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Cloud Supply Chain Management industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Cloud Supply Chain Management business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

JDA Software Group

Descartes Systems Group

Manhattan Associates

Logility

Kewill

Kinaxis

HighJump

TECSYS

CloudLogix

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and Wholesale

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Major Type as follows:

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 SAP SE

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Oracle Corporation

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Infor

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 JDA Software Group

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Descartes Systems Group

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Manhattan Associates

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Logility

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Kewill

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Kinaxis

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 HighJump

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 TECSYS

3.11.1 Company Information

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.12 CloudLogix

3.12.1 Company Information

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Continued….

