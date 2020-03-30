Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of "Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market.

The latest advancements in Analytics as a Service industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Analytics as a Service industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Analytics as a Service types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Analytics as a Service industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

IBM

Oracle

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SAS Institute

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EMC

Gooddata

Microsoft

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

BFSI

Retail and wholesale

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Others

Major Type as follows:

Predictive

Prescriptive

Diagnostic

Descriptive

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Oracle

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 SAS Institute

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Google

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 EMC

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Gooddata

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.10 Microsoft

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Continued….

