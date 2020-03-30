Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s Ani M. Akopyan Named to 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List

One of Burbank's premier lawyers was added to one of the industry's most prestigious award lists.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, US, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the firm's very own Ani M. Akopyan was named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers distinction is granted to fewer than 5% of a state's top lawyers.

Super Lawyers' selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The result is a fair and unbiased rating of attorneys by practice area. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

"I am honored to be named to this prestigious list of Super Lawyers," said Ani.

Ani was previously recognized as one of the Top 100 Up-and-Coming Attorneys in Southern California for 2016, 2017, and 2018. She was also recognized as a Rising Star since 2007.

Ani received her bachelor's degree, with honors, from UCLA in 2001 and her law degree from Southwestern Law School in 2004.

Ani has 15 years of experience in all stages of labor and employment litigation including wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, and whistle-blower litigation, as well as high stakes wage & hour class action cases.

The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

"If you been wrongfully fired from your job by your employer, we will fight relentlessly to enforce your rights," said Akopyan.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys, Ani and Michael, have a combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

