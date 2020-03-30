Biodiesel Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Forecast To 2026
Global Biodiesel Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Biodiesel market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 24230 million by 2025, from $ 22780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Biodiesel business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Biodiesel market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Biodiesel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Key Players of Global Biodiesel Market =>
Diester Industries
Renewable Energy
Neste Oil
Infinita Renovables
Biopetrol
ADM
Glencore
Cargill
Louis Dreyfus
Ital Green Oil
Minnesota Soybean Processors
Jinergy
Caramuru
RBF Port Neches
Marathon Petroleum
Elevance
Longyan Zhuoyue
Evergreen Bio Fuels
Ag Processing
Hebei Jingu
Bionor
Iniciativas Bioenergeticas
SARIA Bio-Industries
Biocom
Biodiesel Aragon
Biodiesel Amsterdam
SunOil
Greenergy UK
Petrotec
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock
Soybean Oil Based Feedstock
Waste and Residues Based Feedstock
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Industrial Fuels
Transportation Fuels
Chemical Industry
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Biodiesel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Biodiesel market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Biodiesel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Biodiesel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Biodiesel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Biodiesel Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
…………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Diester Industries
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Biodiesel Product Offered
12.1.3 Diester Industries Biodiesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Diester Industries Latest Developments
