Basmati Rice Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026
March 30, 2020
Global Basmati Rice Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Basmati Rice market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14110 million by 2025, from $ 10060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Basmati Rice business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Basmati Rice market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Basmati Rice value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Key Players of Global Basmati Rice Market =>
KRBL
Hanuman Rice Mills
Amira Nature Foods
Best Foods
Kohinoor Rice
LT Foods
Matco Foods
Aeroplane Rice
Amar Singh Chawal Wala
Tilda Basmati Rice
Adani Wilmar
Dunar Foods
Galaxy Rice Mill
Sungold
HAS Rice Pakistan
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Indian Basmati Rice
Pakistani Basmati Rice
Kenya Basmati Rice
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Direct Edible
Deep Processing
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Basmati Rice consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Basmati Rice market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Basmati Rice manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Basmati Rice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Basmati Rice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Basmati Rice Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
………….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 KRBL
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.1.3 KRBL Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 KRBL Latest Developments
12.2 Hanuman Rice Mills
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.2.3 Hanuman Rice Mills Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hanuman Rice Mills Latest Developments
12.3 Amira Nature Foods
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.3.3 Amira Nature Foods Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Amira Nature Foods Latest Developments
12.4 Best Foods
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.4.3 Best Foods Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Best Foods Latest Developments
12.5 Kohinoor Rice
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.5.3 Kohinoor Rice Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Kohinoor Rice Latest Developments
12.6 LT Foods
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.6.3 LT Foods Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 LT Foods Latest Developments
12.7 Matco Foods
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.7.3 Matco Foods Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Matco Foods Latest Developments
12.8 Aeroplane Rice
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.8.3 Aeroplane Rice Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Aeroplane Rice Latest Developments
12.9 Amar Singh Chawal Wala
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.9.3 Amar Singh Chawal Wala Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Amar Singh Chawal Wala Latest Developments
12.10 Tilda Basmati Rice
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.10.3 Tilda Basmati Rice Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Tilda Basmati Rice Latest Developments
12.11 Adani Wilmar
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.11.3 Adani Wilmar Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Adani Wilmar Latest Developments
12.12 Dunar Foods
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.12.3 Dunar Foods Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Dunar Foods Latest Developments
12.13 Galaxy Rice Mill
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.13.3 Galaxy Rice Mill Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Galaxy Rice Mill Latest Developments
12.14 Sungold
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.14.3 Sungold Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Sungold Latest Developments
12.15 HAS Rice Pakistan
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Basmati Rice Product Offered
12.15.3 HAS Rice Pakistan Basmati Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 HAS Rice Pakistan Latest Developments
