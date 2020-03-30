Basmati Rice Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global Basmati Rice Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Basmati Rice market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 14110 million by 2025, from $ 10060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Basmati Rice business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Basmati Rice market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Basmati Rice value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Key Players of Global Basmati Rice Market =>

KRBL

Hanuman Rice Mills

Amira Nature Foods

Best Foods

Kohinoor Rice

LT Foods

Matco Foods

Aeroplane Rice

Amar Singh Chawal Wala

Tilda Basmati Rice

Adani Wilmar

Dunar Foods

Galaxy Rice Mill

Sungold

HAS Rice Pakistan

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Indian Basmati Rice

Pakistani Basmati Rice

Kenya Basmati Rice

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Direct Edible

Deep Processing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Basmati Rice consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Basmati Rice market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Basmati Rice manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Basmati Rice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Basmati Rice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Basmati Rice Market

