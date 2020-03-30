Global Televisions Market Value To Reach $94.7 billion by 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Television Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global televisions market was worth $82.75 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.43% and reach $94.7 billion by 2023. ” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global televisions market is expected to grow at a rate of about 3.43% and reach $94.7 billion by 2023. Increased earnings and increased disposable incomes in emerging markets contribute to the television market’s growth. However, changes in consumer lifestyles and preferences have a significant impact on the televisions market. With increasing smartphone and internet penetration and advances in social media and digital technologies, consumers shifted from television to new forms of entertainment such as online audio and video streaming services on mobile phones.

The televisions market consists of sales of televisions and related services used for entertainment, information and education purposes. A television is a visual image and sound transmission system replicated on screens, primarily used to broadcast entertainment, data, and education programs.

The global televisions market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The televisions market is segmented into smart and traditional.

By Geography - The global televisions is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific televisions market accounts for the largest share in the global televisions market.

Trends In The Televisions Market

The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra HD TVs has been fast, owing to the brisk pace in technological advances.

Potential Opportunities In The Global Televisions Industry

With improved earning capacity and digital media growth, the scope and potential for the global televisions market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, TCL, Philips, Vizio, Toshiba, and Skyworth.

