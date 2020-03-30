Indirect Procurement BPO Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Indirect Procurement BPO market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Indirect Procurement BPO market report.
This report focuses on the global Indirect Procurement BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indirect Procurement BPO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Accenture
GEP
Infosys
Capgemini
Genpact
TCS
Xchanging
WNS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Marketing Related Services
IT Related Services
HR Related Services
Facilities Management & Office Services
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
CPG & Retail
BFSI Sector
Manufacturing Sector
Energy & Utilities
Hi-Tech & Telecom
Healthcare & Pharma
Others
Regional description
The regional analysis has been done for the production, apparent consumption, export and import of the product/service in countries of China, Japan, India and regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. It helps to assess the market size and future growth potential in the individual regions with the prediction of future market expansion. A global outlook has been presented in the given review period of 2020. The mentioned regions are studied for the patterns and standards shown in recent years. This helps to benefit the readers who are studying the market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Indirect Procurement BPO Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Marketing Related Services
1.4.3 IT Related Services
1.4.4 HR Related Services
1.4.5 Facilities Management & Office Services
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Indirect Procurement BPO Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 CPG & Retail
1.5.3 BFSI Sector
1.5.4 Manufacturing Sector
1.5.5 Energy & Utilities
1.5.6 Hi-Tech & Telecom
1.5.7 Healthcare & Pharma
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Indirect Procurement BPO Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Indirect Procurement BPO Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Indirect Procurement BPO Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Indirect Procurement BPO Players (Opinion Leaders)
…….
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Accenture
13.2.1 Accenture Company Details
13.2.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Accenture Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.3 GEP
13.3.1 GEP Company Details
13.3.2 GEP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 GEP Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.3.4 GEP Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 GEP Recent Development
13.4 Infosys
13.4.1 Infosys Company Details
13.4.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Infosys Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.5 Capgemini
13.5.1 Capgemini Company Details
13.5.2 Capgemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Capgemini Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.5.4 Capgemini Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Capgemini Recent Development
13.6 Genpact
13.6.1 Genpact Company Details
13.6.2 Genpact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Genpact Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.6.4 Genpact Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Genpact Recent Development
13.7 TCS
13.7.1 TCS Company Details
13.7.2 TCS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 TCS Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.7.4 TCS Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 TCS Recent Development
13.8 Xchanging
13.8.1 Xchanging Company Details
13.8.2 Xchanging Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Xchanging Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.8.4 Xchanging Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Xchanging Recent Development
13.9 WNS
13.9.1 WNS Company Details
13.9.2 WNS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 WNS Indirect Procurement BPO Introduction
13.9.4 WNS Revenue in Indirect Procurement BPO Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 WNS Recent Development
……Continued
