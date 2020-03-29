Free Downloadable Coloring Book for Kids, Parents, and Teachers Now Available

Created by 23 Illustrators on Behalf of the Children's Book Council.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader are happy to announce a free downloadable coloring book created by 23 of today’s most creative children’s book illustrators.Inspired by the 2020 Children's Book Week theme Read. Dream. Share., these coloring pages can be enjoyed by kids and adults of all ages as they work and study from home.The featured arstis are Nabi H Ali, Jessica Boehman, Victoria Cossack, Claudia Dávila, Steve Ellis, Paola Escobar, Xavier Garza, Genevieve Godbout, Maria Gulemetova, Jessica Hische, Johnny Hollick, Sarah Jung, Alex Latimer, Marie Letourneau, Jessica Love, Logan Matthews, Marcos Navarro, Katie O’Neill, Debbie Palen, Greg Pizzoli, Susan Szecsi, Raúl the Third, and Sarah Jane Wright.Every Child a Reader and the Children’s Book Council will continue to spost downloadable activities and resources in the coming weeks as we support and connect with readers and educators all over the country.During this time, we especially want to thank the thousands of teachers, librarians, booksellers and parents who continue the daily mission of supporting a love of reading



