Coronavirus: Kenya has four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, one Kenyan and three foreigner

Kenya has four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, one Kenyan and three foreigners. Kenya now has 42 confirmed cases (29 March 2020). Out of the 42 positive cases, 24 are male while 18 are female.

Three of the cases are in Nairobi and one in Mombasa. 69 samples were analyzed. Tracing of contacts is ongoing.

Nairobi County continues to lead with 31 cases of those who have so far tested positive, followed by Kilifi with six, Mombasa with three, while Kajiado and Kwale with one each.

Today the Ministry of Health medical teams have embarked on mass testing for all persons who arrived in the country last week, and are currently under mandatory quarantine in various designated hotels & Government facilities

The Government is planning to manufacture Protective Personal Equipment materials locally for self sustainability.



