Meal Finds Launches First Meal Service Comparison Website to Help Stay-At-Home Consumers

Find your perfect Meal Service with the Meal Matcher by Meal Finds

PHILADELPHIA, PA, US, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meal Finds launches the first and only website that allows consumers to discover and compare meal services based on their unique preferences and dietary needs. Using research in combination with filters, user ratings and comparison tools, Meal Finds’ platform aggregates online direct-to-consumer meal services (local and national) so consumers can easily find the best options available.

“As a consumer and lover of online meal services like meal kits, I was often frustrated because there was no easy way to discover or compare them side-by-side, or view menus without having to visit a lot of sites,” said Meal Finds founder, Alison Chew. “I created Meal Finds to make it easy for people to simplify their meal service review and selection process.”

There are over 250 Meal Service listings across the US and Canada, within 11 categories including Meal Kits, Grocery Meal Kits, Prepared Meals, Weight Loss Meals, Snacks, Baking Kits, Smoothies & Shakes, Baby & Kids Meals, Meat Delivery, Seafood Delivery and Pet Meals. Meal Finds anticipates having over 400 meal services added to their platform by the end of 2020.

As more consumers are faced with a stay-at-home economy, they’re increasingly looking to online meal services to accommodate their specific dietary and lifestyle needs, Meal Finds’ Meal Matcher tool simplifies this process by allowing users to answer four simple questions and be provided with a list of meal services to compare.

Meal Finds has 14 diet-specific filters (gluten-free, dairy-free, low carb, low calorie, soy-free, vegan, vegetarian, keto and paleo, kosher, FODMAP, low sodium, diabetes-friendly and Mediterranean), and 11 additional filters including price per serving, serving size, prep/cook time, number of recipe/meal choices available, delivery area, local pickup availability and subscription options to help users create a personalized list of Meal Services.

About Meal Finds

Meal Finds researches meal services and collects all the details in one place, making it easy for you to discover and compare meal services to find exactly what you are looking for. You can find new meal options through a convenient Meal Matcher tool, easy to use filters, detailed listings, reviews, exclusive offers and weekly menus.



