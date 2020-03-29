Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Updates 9 (Video) - Sunday March 29, 2020

Watch the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hon Dora Siliya, MP., Ninth COVID-19 Update today Sunday March 29, 2020.

Watch the video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mohzambia/videos/2649868898567773/?sfnsn=mo&extid=uTkXPvvruT46xR6S&d=n&vh=e



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.