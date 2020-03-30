Fun Good Food Mom Award Launches to Celebrate Awesome Teachers

Nominate Your Favorite Teacher to Award Her Food for Good and Help Feed Her Kids Too Since 1998 Helping Companies Find Talented Professionals and Now Generating Proceeds to Feed LA www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good Helps Women Who Love to Sponsor Teachers (Schools) in LA

The purpose of the award is to inspire participation and reward moms. Every week, Recruiting for Good will award a LA teacher and her kids good food reward.

Nominate Your Favorite Teacher to Award Her Food for Good and Help Feed Her Kids Too” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good , a staffing agency in Santa Monica is sponsoring fun weekly award " Celebrating Awesome Moms ;" and rewarding teachers gift cards to L.A.'s Best Health Food Markets.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Nominate your favorite teacher today; we love to award food for good and help feed her kids too."How to Nominate Your Favorite Teacher1. Email Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com write "How does the teacher make a difference?"2. Make email short like a tweet, most inspiring mom (who is a teacher) wins every week.3. Winning mom must be a teacher in LA (win $50 gift card to Sprouts, Traders Joe's, or Whole Foods).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're making a difference fun and rewarding, participate today."AboutSince 1998 Recruiting for Good a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, has been helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. Generating proceeds to Help Feed LA, fund purpose driven services, and sponsor fun awards and kid contests that enliven the community www.RecruitingforGood.com R4G is helping fund purposeful service; empowering women who love to help moms in need and their bffs feed their kids. Participate Today to Sponsor Your Favorite Teacher Who is Also an Awesome Mom www.LovetoFeedLA.com R4G is helping fund Co+Op Feeding LA for working families, join to earn food savings for good. www.Co-OpFeedingLA.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring community service, 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service, because When Moms Love Life...the Party Never Ends. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



