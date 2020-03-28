Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 28 March 2020
As of the 26th March 2020, 16 032 travellers arriving from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases were screened at the national points of entry and put on surveillance.
The figures below summarise the COVID-19 situation in Zimbabwe. Today, 6 samples were tested at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and all tested negative for COVID-19.
- Cumulative Tests Conducted: 194
- COVID-19 Negative: 187
- COVID-19 Positive: 7
- COVID-19 Deaths: 1
The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|
Update on people who have tested positive to COVID 19 in Zimbabwe
|
Case No.
|
Date of diagnosis
|
Age
|
Gender
|
Travel history
|
Location
|
Clinical condition
|
1
|
20/03/2020
|
38yrs
|
M
|
United Kingdom
|
Vic. Falls
|
Stable, Miid disease
|
2
|
21/03/2020
|
30yrs
|
M
|
USA
|
Harare
|
Died
|
3
|
^ 24/03/2020
|
52yrs
|
M
|
Dubai
|
Harare
|
Stable, Mild disease
|
4
J
|
26/03/2020
|
24yrs
|
F
|
USA
|
Harare
|
Stable, Mild disease
|
5
|
26/03/2020
|
30yrs
|
M
|
None — Contact of Case 2
|
Harare
|
Stable, Mild disease
|
6
|
27/03/2020
|
40yrs
|
F
|
None — Contact of Case 3
|
Harare
|
Stable, Miid disease
|
7
|
27/03/2020
|
24yrs
|
F
|
None — Contact of Case 3
|
Harare
|
Stable, Miid disease
Today, the fifth meeting of the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 was held.
To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene;
- Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,
- Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is unwell, coughing or sneezing.
For assistance, please call the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
