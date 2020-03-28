There were 74 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,314 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 28 March 2020

As of the 26th March 2020, 16 032 travellers arriving from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases were screened at the national points of entry and put on surveillance.

The figures below summarise the COVID-19 situation in Zimbabwe. Today, 6 samples were tested at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and all tested negative for COVID-19.

  • Cumulative Tests Conducted: 194 
  • COVID-19 Negative: 187
  • COVID-19 Positive: 7
  • COVID-19 Deaths: 1

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update on people who have tested positive to COVID 19 in Zimbabwe

Case No.

Date of diagnosis

Age

Gender

Travel history

Location

Clinical condition

1

20/03/2020

38yrs

M

United Kingdom

Vic. Falls

Stable, Miid disease

2

21/03/2020

30yrs

M

USA

Harare

Died

3

^ 24/03/2020

52yrs

M

Dubai

Harare

Stable, Mild disease

4

J

26/03/2020

24yrs

F

USA

Harare

Stable, Mild disease

5

26/03/2020

30yrs

M

None — Contact of Case 2

Harare

Stable, Mild disease

6

27/03/2020

40yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Harare

Stable, Miid disease

7

27/03/2020

24yrs

F

None — Contact of Case 3

Harare

Stable, Miid disease

Today, the fifth meeting of the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 was held.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene;

  • Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,
  • Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
  • Avoid close contact with anyone who is unwell, coughing or sneezing.

For assistance, please call the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
