Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 28 March 2020

As of the 26th March 2020, 16 032 travellers arriving from countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases were screened at the national points of entry and put on surveillance.

The figures below summarise the COVID-19 situation in Zimbabwe. Today, 6 samples were tested at the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory and all tested negative for COVID-19.

Cumulative Tests Conducted: 194

COVID-19 Negative: 187

COVID-19 Positive: 7

COVID-19 Deaths: 1

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update on people who have tested positive to COVID 19 in Zimbabwe Case No. Date of diagnosis Age Gender Travel history Location Clinical condition 1 20/03/2020 38yrs M United Kingdom Vic. Falls Stable, Miid disease 2 21/03/2020 30yrs M USA Harare Died 3 ^ 24/03/2020 52yrs M Dubai Harare Stable, Mild disease 4 J 26/03/2020 24yrs F USA Harare Stable, Mild disease 5 26/03/2020 30yrs M None — Contact of Case 2 Harare Stable, Mild disease 6 27/03/2020 40yrs F None — Contact of Case 3 Harare Stable, Miid disease 7 27/03/2020 24yrs F None — Contact of Case 3 Harare Stable, Miid disease

Today, the fifth meeting of the ad hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce on COVID-19 was held.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry would like to remind everyone to practice good personal hygiene;

Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub,

Cover your nose and mouth with tissue paper or flexed elbow when coughing and sneezing

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with anyone who is unwell, coughing or sneezing.

For assistance, please call the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 tollfree hotline number: 2019.



