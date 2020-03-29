Dr. Steven F. Weiner's "TriNECKta" Is A NonSurgical Rejuvenation Procedure For The Aging Neck

Dr. Weiner's TriNECKta uses a combination of fillers, radiofrequency microneedling, and laser to treat wrinkles, laxity, and pigmentation of the aging neck.

Dr. Steven F. Weiner's triNECKta procedure offers nonsurgical rejuvenation of the aging neck with a combination of Filler (Hyperdilute Radiesse), Radiofrequency Microneedling, and Laser Resurfacing.” — Steven F. Weiner, MD

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven F. Weiner, MD, a Facial Plastic Surgeon in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has developed a trademarked technique he has titled "TriNECKta" to rejuvenate the signs of aging of the neck. The procedure is nonsurgical, has minimally downtime, and there are no incisions.As the neck ages, the skin quality becomes thinner, more pigmented, and develops laxity with associated wrinkles. The traditional treatment for these issues is a surgical neck lift. Surgery has downtime, risks, and incisions that many people would prefer to avoid. "The trends in aesthetics is less invasive procedures, less downtime, and less risk" reports Dr. Weiner. The triNECKta procedure typically has a few days of mild swelling and redness with no restrictions on physical activity the day after treatment.After placement of numbing creams, the procedure begins with filler injections just below the skin surface using blunt cannulas. The most common filler used is "Hyperdilute Radiesse", which is Radiesse that contains additional lidocaine to further numb the neck and some saline. While Hyperdilute Radiesse has been used in Europe for a few years, Dr. Weiner was one of the first physicians in the U.S. to offer this injection for neck rejuvenation. Following the injections, the neck is treated using Radiofrequency Microneedling (RFM), the Genius from Lutronic. RFM places energy in the deeper layers of the skin using coated needles, protecting the superficial layers from the heat. This type of treatment is safe for all skin types (all skin colors) and side effects are minimal. These 2 procedures lead to tightening and collagen stimulation. The last step is done with a gentle laser, LaseMD Ultra, to give a superficial skin resurfacing. This laser is also safe for all skin types and improves pigmentation and superficial wrinkles.There is mild redness, swelling, and skin flaking for 1-3 days. There is no discomfort during the healing process. Results begin to be seen at 3 weeks and are fully appreciated at 12 weeks. Typically 2-3 treatments are required. Benefits included skin tightening, skin thickening, wrinkle reduction, and pigment improvement.Dr. Weiner positions his practice, The Aesthetic Clinique, as one of the most technologically advanced cosmetic centers in the United States. Dr. Weiner lectures and trains worldwide on advanced injection techniques and aesthetic technologies. The Aesthetic Clinique was awarded the Best Aesthetic Practice in the U.S. in 2018 at The Aesthetic Show. In 2019 and 2020, The Aesthetic Clinique was voted Best Medspa and Best Doctor from The Best in Destin awards. He is one of the world's authorities on Radiofrequency Microneedling and recently published the most comprehensive review of the technology and studies in the Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He was recently highlighted on "The Doctors Show" for his trademarked "reJAWvenation" technique for jawline rejuvenation using dermal fillers. Dr. Weiner has over 26 years of experience in the aesthetic industry.

Dr. Steven F. Weiner is demonstrating his technique for triNECKta



