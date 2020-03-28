There were 106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,354 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Seven more people have tested positive of coronavirus, four Kenyans, two Congolese and one Chinese, bringing the total to 38

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

