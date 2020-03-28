Coronavirus - Democratic Republic of the Congo: The Head of State Convened a Meeting of the Expanded Security Services Response Committee (Saturday 28 March)

On the front line of the response to Covid 19, the President of the Republic, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, today brought together the Prime Minister, the Coordinator of the response to Covid 19, the Task Force of the Presidency of the Republic, the VPM of the Interior, the Governor of the City of Kinshasa as well as other senior officials of the security services.

The Head of State has given clear and precise guidelines for better coordination of action to combat the pandemic.

With a total of 58 cases of people affected, 4 deaths and 2 wars, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is still in the eye of the cyclone.

For the President of the Republic Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo everything must be done to stop the spread of the disease and preserve human lives.

The meeting encouraged the application of community measures such as hand washing and social distancing.

The number 1 of the Congolese National Police in the city of Kinshasa, General Kasongo was instructed to ensure the implementation of community measures to prevent Corona virus.

The meeting will continue this Sunday.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.