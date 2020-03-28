Map of African countries with COVID-19 cases (28 March 2020 - 9am EAT)

The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Download the photo in High Definition: https://www.africa-newsroom.com/files/download/b15f9b8f4c48a17

More informations: https://bit.ly/39mHF7X



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.