Belnor Engineering’s Indoor Air Quality Solutions, GPS, Responds To Coronavirus

Belnor Engineering, Toronto, Ontario, Canada The world’s first auto-cleaning, lightweight duct-mounted NPBI electronic air cleaner. The maintenance free unit is designed for indoor or outdoor duct mounting and can handle up to 4,800 CFM or 12 tons. With over 30 patents and more than 150,000 installations worldwide using our NEEDLEPOINT BIPOLAR IONIZATION technology, also known as NPBI, Belnor's GPS solutions are truly the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) revolutIONIZER.

As a leader in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) technology, Belnor Engineering understands the critical role indoor air plays in the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

Our priority is ensuring the health & welfare of all impacted by COVID-19, especially scientists carrying out coronavirus tests, researchers working on vaccines & medical personnel on the frontlines.” — President, Belnor Engineering

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While this epidemic moves closer to a pandemic, industries are wrestling with how to represent the effectiveness of their solutions in helping to control the spread of this outbreak; misinformation is soaring. The reality is that the newness of this pathogen means that there is limited access to test data or the testable pathogen. At present, we can only reference what we know.

In 2018, Belnor's Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) enlisted ELITE-rated labs to confirm that within 30 minutes, the GPS-patented technology demonstrated substantial reductions of common pathogens. ELITE labs found substantial reductions in each pathogen tested, including Clostridium Difficile (C Diff), Staphylococcus (Staph), Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Escherichia coli (E. Coli), and Legionella.

As a leader in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) technology, GPS understands the role indoor air plays in the spread of these diseases. Global Plasma Solutions CTO Charlie Waddell commented: “We are eager to refresh and expand our third-party test data to further demonstrate the effectiveness of our ionization technology.” The company is announcing today that another round of testing is being conducted immediately against the largest set of pathogens they have tested to date, including a human Coronavirus, and will test COVID-19 upon availability. Just as pathogens evolve, GPS continues to invent new ways to improve indoor air; engineering and testing advanced methods to clean indoor air and reduce harmful threats.

On behalf of everyone at Belnor Engineering, our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19 — including not only those diagnosed with the virus, but also their friends and family, those whose jobs and schools have been impacted, and so many more. Our focus is, as always, on the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities.

As we all navigate the uncertainty and challenges brought on by COVID-19, the Belnor Engineering team wants to personally thank everyone who is working so hard to manage this unprecedented crisis, including our hardworking staff and heroic technicians, working relentlessly on the frontlines of this battle around the clock to support a huge influx of physical building, facility, hospital, and laboratory technical requests for converting regular rooms to isolation rooms and upgrading safety measures to protect facility users and occupants.

We are further preparing for what is to come and following the directives coming from national and international health organizations, such as from Public Health Ontario (PHO), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes aggressive calls from leading health experts to practice #SocialDistancing ASAP to help #FlattenTheCurve.

This is a battle that we will win as we support each other. Therefore, we have increased the flexibility of our already flexible work culture by recommending our employees in our offices around the world to perform their jobs as remotely as possible.

Our priority is ensuring the health and welfare of all impacted by this rapidly evolving situation, especially scientists in the labs carrying out coronavirus test after coronavirus test, researchers working on COVID-19 vaccines, and nurses, doctors and medical workers managing and treating patients upfront. Due to the nature of our work supporting all buildings and facilities function safely, sustainably and efficiently, including healthcare facilities, universities, and research centers, and despite global uncertainty, we would like to reassure you that our extensive network will continue to operate to ensure the best service possible to all Canadians and beyond, with high-quality pandemic preparedness for all facilities currently being our top priority.

There is no question this is a time of great uncertainty. However, we are confident that together, we’ll emerge from this stronger than before.

#StaySafe.

